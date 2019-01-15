At Armstrong International Airport, passengers say it's been hit and miss dealing with long lines at security checkpoints during their travels. But one thing they know for certain is that they want this government shut down to end.

"I've always been told to get to the airport about an hour early," said Chris Carter of Salt Lake City, Utah.

With the government shutdown now in week four, you can see why as lines at places like Armstrong began to grow longer than usual.

"We have noticed that there are fewer TSA lines open. While we didn't experience a lot of wait at the Tampa airport on the way to New Orleans, we did notice there were fewer lines open and I guess agitation. And tempers are high," Michael and Marnice Miller from Lakeland, Florida, said.

For the most part, TSA lines are running smoothly at Armstrong. But one line was unusually long.

"We need to really try and get something done with this government shut down cause it's really making a lot of people hostile," Michael Miller said.

One man began shouting at a worker, until security calmed him down.

"We just need to try and work with them, because I'm quite sure they're giving it their best," Miller said.

TSA security screeners across the country are currently working without pay, resulting in many employees calling out sick.

Chris Carter noticed the difference traveling down to New Orleans for the Saints Playoff game.

"Security in Salt Lake took about twice as long. We waited in line for about an hour," Carter said.

Call outs are impacting major airports, including Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Washington D.C. President Trump talked about the shutdown while in New Orleans this afternoon.

"The Government remains shutdown for one reason and one reason only. The Democrats will not fund border security," President Trump said.

Marnice Miller personally sees the impact.

"I'm a federal contractor. I'm an employer of individuals who are actually furloughed by the government, meaning that as a small business, I'm not making money as long as we're furloughed and I cannot pay them so they're off work," Miller said.

Eyewitness News reached out to TSA. In an automated message, the spokesperson said they will not be taking regular calls during the partial government shut down.

With no compromise in sight, travelers hope congressional leaders find some common ground.

"Some of the nicest people I met coming to the airport. You know, they're here to help. And to not get that kind of pay when their job is to help other people see their families," Carter said.

CBS News reports that around 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or are working without pay.