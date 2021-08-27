Hurricane Ida: Parish by Parish Shelter updates

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days. The storm became a hurricane on Friday, and will undergo rapid intensification by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.
St. James Parish
- Lutcher High School will be open for residents beginning at 7 am Sunday, August 29. Residents are asked to bring with them a 3-5 day supply of food, water, medication, hygiene products, and bedding.
- Anyone in need of assistance with transportation to the shelter, please call the Citizen Service Center at 225-562-2500.
- The Shelter will operate in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.
Plaquemines Parish
- Residents that seek shelter will be transported to West Monroe by Plaquemines Parish School Boards Buses and will be required to wear masks during the bus ride and at the shelter
► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.