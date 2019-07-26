GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) — An 82-year-old trucker who was standing on an interstate shoulder died in an accident that involved four tractor-trailers and backed up Thursday morning rush-hour traffic for miles.

Robert McCarty's big rig and another had pulled over after an earlier accident on westbound Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete, Louisiana State Police Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a news release.

He said a third tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the highway about 8 a.m., then hit McCarty, of Caldwell, Texas, and both parked trucks.

The other three drivers were using seat belts and suffered minor to moderate injuries, Scrantz said.

He said Datril Dunbar, 35, of Sebring, Florida, was driving the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer that hit the other three big rigs.

The wreck caused an 18-mile backup on the westbound interstate, KATC-TV reported ,

Scrantz said the accident was being investigated and charges may be pending.

Grosse Tete is in Iberville Parish about 14.5 miles (23.5 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge.