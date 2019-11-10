MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple arrests have been made and police are using pepper spray to break up fights and skirmishes outside the President Trump rally.

It is volatile situation right now so please check back with more updates.

Earlier, opponents of the president chanted and carried signs in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening as thousands of Trump supporters packed Target Center for his rally.

Several groups of demonstrators protested and attempted to block traffic near Target Center.

Minneapolis police say they have "no numbers" on arrests so far.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Analysis of President Trump’s speech in Minneapolis

RELATED: President Trump delivering speech at Target Center