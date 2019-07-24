NEW ORLEANS — When drivers approach crosswalks along the Lafitte Greenway, they are more likely to hit the gas than the brakes when they see the flashing lights.

That's according to a study just released by Tulane University's School of Public Health.

The lights are suppose to let drivers know someone is at the intersection ready to cross. But, the study showed 64% of drivers failed to stop when a cyclist or pedestrian triggered the lights.

Wednesday, WWL-TV's own observations also showed many vehicles did not stop at the crosswalks.

"If you noticed as I was coming across I did hit that button," Greenway cyclist Lester Malava said. "I think that button makes the light flash for them to stop. But, if you noticed they kept going, so they're breaking the law, I guess."

"Most of the time you have to get up there and waive hands and let them know to stop," Greenway cyclist Desmond Lavigne said. "Most people don't."

The two-and-a-half mile long trail connects New Orleans neighborhoods from City Park to Armstrong Park.

Friends of the Lafitte Greenway Executive Director Sophie Vorhoff said safety is their number one priority.

"What we are seeing in this study confirms what we hear all the time from people who use the Greenway, that these crossings need to be safer," Vorhof said.

Vorhof revealed that the city just received a grant to install better signals at two busy crosswalks.

New beacons will be placed at locations where the Greenway meets Broad Street and Carrollton Avenue.

"When someone arrives they'll hit the button and that will trigger a red light," Vorhof said. "They're used all over the country. We don't see them much in New Orleans, but they're used all over the country and they've been very successful."

For now, one cyclist has this suggestion to improve safety at the crosswalks.

"Just pay attention more," Lavigne said. "Just pay more attention to the bicyclists."

The Tulane study also showed that only 14% of cyclists and 23% of pedestrians triggered the flashing lights before attempting to cross.