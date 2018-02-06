NEW ORLEANS- Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Saturday that left two people injured in the Lower Garden District.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of St. Mary Street.

First responders said they found one man suffering from a bullet wound and took him to University Medical Center, then a second victim arrived by car.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

