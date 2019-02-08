CORRECTION: This article originally reported that the school's internet and phone systems were down due to a ransomware attack. We have learned that these are preventative measures, not reactions to an attack.

The International School of Louisiana is taking steps to prevent a cyber attack against their campuses.

According to a message sent to parents this afternoon, the school's phone systems and internet will be down until Monday, Aug. 5, to implement new security measures.

"Our International School of Louisiana network technicians are assessing our network, making adjustments, and will reboot our system in phases," a messages on the school's website read.

Morris Jeff Community School was hit with a cyber attack earlier this week.

School officials told district administrators that the school immediately shut down its network after the hack was discovered and began following the state's recommendations for dealing with a hack.

Louisiana is currently in a state of emergency after several school districts in the northern part of the state were hacked in July. Gov. John Bel Edwards made the declaration in order to get federal help with securing the state's electronic infrastructure.

