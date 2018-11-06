As summer approaches and we reach temperatures in the 100's folks are looking to save money on their air conditioning bill.

Many of you wanted to know whether it's more cost efficient to shut your AC off when you leave home or if it's better to just keep it running.

I spoke to the owner of Dooley AC & Heating Stephen Dooley who says yes, if you want to save a few bucks, keep that AC running.

"When you turn your air conditioner off it doesn’t run throughout the afternoon your furniture and all that stuff has to be cooled back down also," said Dooley.

That way your system doesn’t have to struggle to cool down your house and bring out that humidity it takes in on a hot day.

There is a caveat however, while you'll want to keep the cooling system on he says don't set it at full blast or as low as you would if you or your family were home.

"78 is a good temperature throughout the day and then in the evening turn it down,” said Dooley. “The best thing is have good ventilation for you attic, stuff like that."

If you have an older system Dooley says you could slash your electricity bill in half by just replacing all together.





