A picture of Anderson Cooper standing in knee- to waist-deep water has been popping up on social media as an example of members of the press staging or "faking" news while covering Florence in the Carolinas.

In addition to many social media users who posted the photo online, President Donald Trump's son also shared the photo with his more than 3 million Twitter followers.

Take a look at the photo here.

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

Absolutely disgraceful! Apparently #HurricaneFlorence wasn’t devastating enough for @CNN’s @andersoncooper — so he had to exaggerate for his live shot. #FakeNews at its finest! pic.twitter.com/9pUJ6Ulgqf — Gavin J. Smith (@iamgavinjames) September 15, 2018

THE QUESTION

Did Anderson Cooper "exaggerate" his live shot during Hurricane Florence as these tweets suggest?

THE ANSWER

No. This photo was taken in 2008 as Cooper and his CNN team covered Hurricane Ike.

WHAT WE FOUND

The photo has nothing to do with Florence and seems to be used out of context to make the media look bad.

Here are additional clips of the segment you can watch to make up your own mind.

As to whether Cooper and his team deliberately exaggerated the shot back in 2008, that's harder to answer.

VERIFY found no evidence that they lied or deceived audiences about Hurricane Ike flooding.

At one point in the recording, Cooper even acknowledged that the water got deeper the further he moved from the road and that he'd be up to his neck if he stepped back a few feet.

At the end of the day, we can't Verify anyone's intent, so while we can say any claims this is related to or took place during Florence are false, we cannot give a judgment on their actions.

