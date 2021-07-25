x
VERIFY: What you can and can't believe when it comes to COVID and the vaccine

There is a lot of information about COVID and vaccines out there. Here's what you can believe.

HOUSTON — When it comes to COVID and the vaccines produced to protect us from it, there is a lot of information out there. Our VERIFY team is hard at work, looking at this information and breaking down what you can believe and what you shouldn't.  Here are the latest VERIFY reports on the pandemic.

Infectious disease expert addresses concerns over COVID-19 vaccine, Delta variant

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins, helps the VERIFY team separate fact from fiction.

No, President Biden didn’t order a door-to-door campaign to enforce COVID-19 vaccination, but there are plans to promote the vaccine

President Joe Biden has asked people to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get the vaccine, but he didn’t start a door-to-door push to force people to get the shot.

Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a false-positive mammogram

Swollen lymph nodes are a natural reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say people should still get vaccinated and not delay overdue mammogram appointments.

No, there isn’t a government training program designed to mass quarantine unvaccinated people

A video of a woman claiming she and her son would be taken and put into quarantine because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine has gone viral. It’s false.

No, NFL teams aren’t currently requiring fans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects all stadiums to have full capacity this upcoming season.

Yes, the Houston Health Department is sending emails requesting updated vaccination information

The surveys may come via email or text message

Yes, a fully vaccinated person exposed to the Delta variant could transmit COVID-19 to others

The World Health Organization is urging people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing as the Delta variant spreads across the globe.

No, studies do not show the COVID-19 vaccine causes fertility issues in men

Online users have posted that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause sterility in men, despite a recent study stating there isn’t evidence to support the claims.

No, there is no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein is ‘cytotoxic’

Social media posts have claimed the spike protein the body creates after receiving an mRNA vaccine kills cells. Experts say there is no evidence of that.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been tested in children

Expert responds to online rumors about Covid-19 vaccine

No, you don’t have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to fly in the US

While the CDC recommends people delay travel until they’re vaccinated, vaccines are not a requirement for flying domestically.

No, antibody tests can't prove if you’re protected by the COVID-19 vaccines

Antibody tests are back in the spotlight — this time related to vaccine protection.

   

