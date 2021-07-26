No, Tom Brady didn’t play catch with a football throwing machine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady showed off his accuracy by throwing to a throwing machine, but the video was created by a digital artist.

On July 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a video to his social media accounts showing him throwing around the pigskin. The catch? A football throwing machine, literally.

In the video, Brady throws the ball directly into the spinning wheels of the throwing machine, and then the machine returns a perfect spiral to the QB. The video on Instagram had more than 1 million likes, and on Twitter more than 9 million views.

Even prominent NFL insiders were shocked at his accuracy.

Need more info. How many takes?! https://t.co/aPg3q5jnBw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

THE QUESTION

Was Tom Brady actually playing catch with only a football throwing machine?

THE SOURCES

Tom Brady’s verified Twitter and Instagram accounts

Ari Fararooy verified Instagram account

Warm & Fuzzy Instagram account

THE ANSWER

No, the video was created with director Ari Fararooy, creative studio Warm & Fuzzy and produced by Shadow Lion, a creative media company.

WHAT WE FOUND

On Instagram, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tagged Ari Fararooy and Shadow Lion for creating the film. Fararooy also shared the video, and confirmed he directed the clip, creative studio Warm & Fuzzy did the computer-generated imagery (CGI), and studio Shadow Lion produced the footage.

Shadow Lion is a creative content services company founded in 2017 “with the goal of supporting Tom Brady’s off-field media efforts,” the website states.

Fararooy is a video director based out of Los Angeles, who produces “stylized work for brands and artists”, according to his website. He has worked with Brady on at least three different projects, each containing different elements of CGI effects.

Twitter user @CDisillusion, who has a verified account with more than 100,000 followers, tweeted two clips from the video to “explain why it’s fake.” He pointed out the background of the video “wobbles differently” from the rest of the video, and the isolation seen when the machine fell is further evidence it’s CGI.