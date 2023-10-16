Yes, the tax deadline for people who filed extensions is on Oct. 16

In 2023, Tax Day fell on April 18, a few days after the typical April 15 deadline because the 15th was a Saturday.
Taxpayers who couldn’t file by the April 18 deadline were able to request a six-month filing extension. Recent online searches show that interest in the tax filing extension date is increasing as the deadline approaches.
THE QUESTION
Is the tax deadline for people who filed extensions coming soon?
THE SOURCES
THE ANSWER
Yes, the tax deadline for people who filed extensions is coming on Oct. 16, 2023.
WHAT WE FOUND
If you requested an extension to file your 2022 federal income taxes, you have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file an accurate and completed return. This is because Oct. 15, which is the usual tax-filing extension deadline, falls on a Sunday this year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), eFile.com, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, and NerdWallet.
The IRS and eFile.com both say “an extension to file a tax return is not an extension to pay taxes.” This means that penalties and interest could apply to any amount taxpayers still owe following the original April 18 deadline.
The IRS is encouraging taxpayers who requested extensions to file their tax returns electronically as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush ahead of the Oct. 16 deadline. If you’re due a refund, the IRS says you should choose direct deposit when filing electronically so you can get your money fast.
On its website, the IRS shares a few e-filing options to help taxpayers who filed for an extension:
- IRS Free File: Eligible individuals can use the IRS Free File program to prepare and file their 2022 federal tax returns for free. Taxpayers can also choose the brand-name tax preparation software company that is best for them. Some companies offer free state tax return preparation. Those who earned less than $73,000 have the option to use IRS Free File Fillable Forms.
- Free tax return preparation: The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax help and e-file for taxpayers who qualify.
- Commercial software: This software uses a question-and-answer format that makes doing taxes easier. The return is signed electronically and transmitted through IRS-approved electronic channels.
- Authorized e-file provider: Tax pros accepted by the IRS electronic filing program are authorized IRS e-file providers. They are qualified to prepare, transmit and process e-filed returns.
Taxpayers who owe taxes can review all of their payment options online at IRS.gov. These options include paying taxes through an online account with IRS Direct Pay or paying by debit card, credit card or digital wallet. The IRS also has options for people who can't pay their taxes, such as applying for a payment plan.