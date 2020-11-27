x
Verify: Black Friday gaming console deals may be a scam

With the pandemic pinching pocketbooks, more people are looking for Black Friday Deals on a budget but beware.

WASHINGTON — The Better Business Bureau is warming consumers about fake deals on gaming consoles.

According to the BBB, here's how the scheme works and how to spot all the red flags yourself. 

You spot a popular gaming console for sale online at a great price. 

The seller’s website usually has a couple positive reviews. 

You buy it, using PayPal or similar online payment system, and get an email confirmation and tracking number.

The BBB says if you get a package at all from the company, it’s not a gaming console. Instead it’s a cheap phone cover or some other small object.

The BBB warns since you technically received a shipment, you won’t be able to contest the purchase with the 3rd party who processed the payment.

The BBB says bottom like here  is don’t buy from sellers you know and trust. Watch out for flash sales and if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

