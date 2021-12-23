VERIFY: Yes, the isolation period for COVID infections has been shortened

If you have no symptoms after five days, you can leave your house, but it's recommended that you wear a mask for another five days.

HOUSTON — As we learn more about the COVID-19 omicron variant, there’s a lot of information you still want to know -- from which antibody treatments are ending to isolation times being shortened -- we’re answering your questions.

Our first question is from Linda. She says, "I was fully vaccinated with the J&J vaccine back in April. Last week, I contracted the omicron virus. Is it true I can now receive the Moderna booster? If so, how soon?"

Our source for this is UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Luis Ostrosky.

“We recommend getting your boosters or additional doses 10 days after you experience COVID-19," Ostrosky said.

Ostrosky said you can get your booster 10 days after you test positive, or 10 days from when you first had symptoms.

Our next question, Connie asks, "Is it true President Biden stopped all antibody treatments for COVID on 12/23/21. If so, why?"

“That is not true. What happened is two of the three antibody therapies that we have in the market currently don’t work against omicron," Ostrosky said.

Our source again is Ostrosky. He can verify this to be false, saying two antibody treatments were stopped, but not all of them.

“The government stopped supply of the two that don’t work. And ramped up supply of the one that does work," Ostrosky said.

Our last question is from Lynn, who says, "I heard the time for quarantine has been lessened. Is this true?"

Our source for this is this CDC. In a recent statement, they say if you test positive, you should now stay home for only five days, instead of the previously recommended 10 days.

If you have no symptoms after five days, you can leave your house, but still wear a mask for another five days.