VERIFY: No, Louisiana is not requiring COVID-19 vaccination for hunting licenses

NEW ORLEANS — Over the past couple of days, an image has been circulating on social media claiming that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get a hunting license in the state.

The image includes an LDWF logo with a television news lower-third with the headline "LDWF "NO VACCINE, NO HUNTING." It also includes a news ticker with the text "LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses without proof of vaccination."

THE QUESTION:

Is it true that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will not issue new hunting licenses without proof of vaccination?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

FALSE

The LDWF put out a statement on Tuesday saying that says the graphic is not true and is asking anyone who sees the incorrect graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible. The department says it is investigating the source of the graphic.

Here's the full statement from the LDWF:

"Do not believe it!

A graphic, incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

This is not true.

The department asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible. LDWF is investigating the source of the graphic.

A graphic, incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media... Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

WHAT WE FOUND:

The image in question and screenshots have been shared several times on Facebook. One screenshot shows that the image was posted by a Facebook user Austin Keith to a Facebook Group "Mississippi Whitetails" - a regional hunting community. The post includes a link to the official music video for Rick Astley's song "Never Gonna Give You Up" - a popular internet prank known as "Rick Rolling."

The graphic appears to mimic CNN's lower-third designs. A higher resolution of the photo includes text for a website "breakyourownnews.com". It appears the photo was created using the website.

Hoxes using BreakYourOwnNews.com have gone viral before, including when a viral photo appeared to show Hurricane Florence lifting sharks out of the ocean