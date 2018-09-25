NEW ORLEANS - Verizon Wireless customers in the New Orleans area and across the country say they are unable to make calls to non-Verizon customers to a service outage Tuesday morning.

According to istheservicedown.com, customers in the New Orleans area started reporting issues around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of 11:40 a.m., some customers reported that they still could not make phone calls.

@VerizonSupport I live in New Orleans, both my wife & I cannot make any outgoing calls unless other person has Verizon. Her livelihood depends on her cell phone. — Mark Szush (@MarkMSzush) September 25, 2018

Downdetector.com shows more than 3,000 Verizon customers have reported outages Tuesday morning in New York, Houston, Washington, Dallas, Georgetown, Brooklyn, Tampa, Long Beach, Atlanta and Austin. Downdetector reports outages in other Louisiana cities including Baton Rouge and Covington.

Others said their wireless data and text messages were still working, despite the phone line outage.

Can’t make calls in Houston @verizon @VerizonSupport but data seems to work. — Matt Shapiro (@Matt_Shapiro) September 25, 2018

The company has not released a public statement about the issue or what caused it, but its tech support team responded to customers complaints on Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly," the company tweeted some users.

