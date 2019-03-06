KENNER, La. — A woman backing out of her Kenner driveway found a six-foot alligator had been sitting under her car Sunday.

Possibly just escaping the heat, the gator wasn’t in any hurry to leave the premises despite the car backing out and that’s when Karen Balamane called 911.

Kenner Police showed up at the scene, and a Good Samaritan trapper came by to haul the gator away by doing his best Crocodile Hunter imitation. The gator, though, had other ideas.

He didn’t go easily, rolling several times and snapping his jaws after being lassoed. The trapper eventually uses his own shirt to help subdue the gator before tossing him into the back of a pickup truck.

Balamane’s Facebook page says the gator would be released into Bayou Segnette.