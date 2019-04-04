NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain is hitting Southeast Louisiana today and leaving some roads impassible.

Our reporters and viewers have encountered street flooding the Treme, Gentilly, Mid-City and Broadmoor.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast until midnight Thursday.

A stalled warm front along the Interstate 10 corridor will allow several rounds of heavy rainfall to train over the watch area through the evening hours. Average rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, but a few areas could receive up to 7 inches.