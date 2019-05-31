NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video shows a State Trooper firing into a car going the wrong way down Bourbon Street Thursday night.

A statement released late Thursday said troopers helping close traffic lanes on Bourbon Street saw a car driving toward pedestrians around 7 p.m. Police say the driver made an illegal turn and failed to comply with attempts to stop the car before a trooper opened fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

RELATED: Trooper shoots wrong-way driver on Bourbon Street

In the video, obtained Friday, you can see a vehicle traveling the wrong way down Bourbon Street and two troopers running alongside in an apparent attempt to get the driver to stop and possibly turn around.

Pedestrians can be seen on the busy street.

RELATED: One shot on Bourbon Street Friday afternoon

A second angle shows the vehicle taking off after initially stopping for a few seconds and appears to show a trooper firing into the window. Some people on the street can be seen reacting to the incident.

Officials haven't released the identity of the driver. The trooper wasn't injured.