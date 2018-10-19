Parents are concerned about an recent spike in school violence at Higgins High in Marerro.

Videos posted on social media show a series of knock-down, drag-out fights in the hallway of the west bank school over the past two weeks.

One mother of a Higgins freshman told WWL-TV, her daughter is now scared to go to school.

"I definitely fear for my child," said the mother who did not want to be identified. "She told me kids are threatening other kids with guns. She told me there are posts on social media were kids are blocking faces out and they say they are coming for Higgins and they have guns."

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office confirms deputies responded to three fights involving seven students at Higgins on Wednesday.

A video shows another violent confrontation at the school the next day.

JP school spokesman Ted Beasley said the fighting appears to be isolated and not gang-related.

"What's happening is you have issues students have at home, in their neighborhoods, or issues on social media and unfortunately that's coming into the school," Beasley said. "It's not chaos at Higgins High."

Friday, the school district sent extra personnel to Higgins to help keep the peace on campus.

"Today, at the school, we've got some additional student support officers out and they're just helping teachers kind of monitor, observe just to make sure while students are out in the common areas, none of this stuff happens," Beasley said.

In the meantime, one mom claims the school district needs to put better security measures in place on a permanent basis at Higgins before someone gets hurt.

"Metal detectors, if that's what we have to do," she said. "Have school searches, if that's what we have to do to make sure our kids are safe because right now, they're not making sure our kids are safe."

The mother also said the school district needs to do a better job communicating with parents, so they don't have to learn about fights at the school on social media.

The district spokesman would not say if any Higgins students have been suspended of expelled for fighting, only that they are following school district policies.

