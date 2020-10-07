Voting day in Louisiana's president primaries Saturday

Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended. Workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines.

NEW ORLEANS — Voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary is Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Voters had the chance to cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4.

That was six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines.

Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended.

Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

Know the Rules:

Democratic and Republican voters will elect a candidate to be nominated and represent their political party for President of the United States.

Only registered Democratic voters can vote in the Democratic Party primary, registered Republicans in the Republican Party primary, and registered Independents in the Independent Party primary. These primaries are closed to all other registered voters.

Some parishes will also elect members to their party's state central committee and parish executive committees as well as local races and parish wide propositions.

Who is Running for President in 2020?

Democratic Party:

This is Biden's third run for the presidency. He was elected to seven terms in the U.S. Senate before serving as Barack Obama's vice president. Biden has said he would campaign as an "Obama-Biden Democrat," who is as pragmatic as he is progressive.

Republican Party:

The president launched his reelection campaign on the day of his inauguration. While Trump has high popularity among Republicans and was given his highest approval rating yet from Gallup in early February, he has yet to break an average 50 percent overall approval rating in most polls.

Other Races & Propositions

Voters in seven parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area will also vote on additional races or propositions when they cast their ballots.

Voters in Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and St. Tammany Parishes will vote for local government office elections. Voters in Lafourche, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes will vote on propositions.

