FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — Is Sasquatch on Sherman Pass? According to the state Department of Transportation, it's a real possibility.

WSDOT tweeted photos of what it said might be a Sasquatch at Sherman Pass on Wednesday.

The sighting was caught by a traffic camera pointed toward State Route 20 on Sherman Pass on Wednesday, and shows what appears to be a Sasquatch-like figure near a tree.

"I'm not superstitious ... just a little stitious," the person running the account said in the tweet.

People played along, replying to the tweet to ask for more photos and if a search party could be formed to look for the figure spotted by the cameras.

WSDOT East tweeted on Thursday that crews are headed over Sherman Pass again — with a chance to see Bigfoot!

"Yes, I will be looking for the myth as we make the crossing," the person running the account wrote.

The DOT said people should follow along, as you never know what crews might find.

