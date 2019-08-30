NEW ORLEANS — Two weeks after the Woodstock Music Festival, an estimated 30,000 hippies flocked to Southeast Louisiana for the New Orleans Pop Festival.

Watch as WWL-TV photojournalist Derek Waldrip talks to those who were at the forgotten fest, and the wonderful memories they have 50 years later.

Can't see the video? Click here

