A celebration of New Orleans icon Leah Chase's life will be held at the Xavier University Convocation Center Saturday night at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

WWL-TV will carry to entire ceremony live on our website and app.

RELATED: Leah Chase, 'Queen of Creole Cuisine' dies at 96

Leah Chase, the beloved “queen of Creole cuisine” whose Dooky Chase’s restaurant in Treme served two U.S. presidents and stood as a landmark of the Civil Rights era, died Saturday, June 1. She was 96.