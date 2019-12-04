An NOPD Officer was shot in Mid-City Thursday night.

According to New Orleans Police Department officials, the officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for New Orleans EMS says the officers wounds are serious, but do not appear life threatening at this time.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Parkway.

Police sources tell WWL-TV that two suspects are in custody.

Eyewitness News has a crew on their way to the scene. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.