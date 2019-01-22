NEW ORLEANS — Families gathered around Orleans, St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes on Monday to celebrate the 34th national Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the life and legacy of the United States’ most prominent figure in the fight for civil rights.

In Marrero, families gathered around Lapalco Boulvevard for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Organizers said they hoped to keep King's dream alive by encouraging people to help others.

This year's parade theme was "Unity toward social issues," with the goal of getting people engaged in programs to improve their communities.

On the Northshore, residents and elected officials in Covington marched downtown in celebration of King's legacy. Organized by the Greater Covington branch of the NAACP, this year's march drew over a hundred people.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Derek Waldrip captured the moment.

Also, The official MLK Day march in New Orleans aimed to "remember, celebrate and act" to honor the life of King.

The march started at the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City and went on to the "MLK Day of Play" at A.L. Davis Park.

Today's ceremony was the culmination of almost two weeks of events in New Orleans.