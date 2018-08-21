JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Video of an unknown motorcyclist is going viral for showing him sprawled across his bike, steering with his feet as he cruises down Interstate 95 in Jacksonville.

The video, which shows the motorcyclist going northbound on I-95 near Butler Boulevard, was taken by Rashand Anderson Glespen. She posted it to both Facebook and Instagram on August 18.

First Coast News spoke to Glespen who said she was going about 60 mph when the motorcyclist passed her on the road.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "He was flying. I'm still baffled."

In the Instagram repost by Only In Duval, the video received nearly 700 likes and nearly 40 comments.

A public information officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a statement:

No, I am not personally aware of this vehicle. Yes, it violates state statute. It has to be viewed in person by an officer to be enforced.

316.2085 (2) - A person shall ride upon a motorcycle or moped only while sitting astride the seat, with both wheels on the ground at all times, facing forward, and with one leg on each side of the motorcycle or moped.

It would be a noncriminal traffic infraction if it were to be viewed in person.

© 2018 WTLV