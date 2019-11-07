BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana can expect Barry to be a Category-1 hurricane at landfall and a “major rain event.”



“We are at risk of significant flooding,” Edwards said at a Thursday press conference in advance of the storm’s expected landfall late Friday or sometime Saturday.

All through southeast Louisiana, summer camps, college and school campuses and other programs and events have been canceled.

Sandbags are being provided in many parishes and there are a small number of mandatory evacuations, like Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria and Grand Isle.

With 10-15 inches of rain expected in the New Orleans metro area through Saturday, residents are being encouraged to make sure they have food and supplies for 72 hours in case flooding makes getting around a problem.

Get the tracks and models for Tropical Storm Barry

Wednesday’s ‘preview’ of possible coming flooding showed the limitations of the pump system to quickly dry out a city during a rain of several inches in a short period of time.

“We cannot pump our way” out of the expected rainfall, said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The mayor said the city would not be calling a voluntary or mandatory evacuation.

Some good news came as the Army Corps of Engineers said that the Mississippi River levels, expected to be as high as 20 feet Saturday, following Wednesday’s downpour, has now been lowered to an expected peak at 19 feet.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.