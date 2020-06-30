Louisiana man charged after swimming in Bass Pro Shop fish tank 'for TikTok followers'

Police reeled in the man captured on video swimming in fish tank last week.

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store.

WBRZ reports that 26-year-old Kevin Wise said he plunged into the indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City last week to follow through on a promise he made on the social media platform TikTok.

“I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Wise said, per WBRZ. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.”

A video posted by an onlooker showed Wise swimming through the tank then running out of the store with wet clothes.

Bossier City Police charged Wise with simple criminal damage to property on Friday after the company filed a complaint.

Bass Pro Shops' complaint stated it cost them to empty out the 13,000 gallon aquarium and clean it after his swim.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.