NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, the New Orleans Saints released the list of opponents the team will face next season.
Winners of the NFC South for the third year in a row, the New Orleans Saints will play NFC-East-winners Philadelphia Eagles, and they will host NFC-West-winners San Francisco 49ers in 2020.
The NFL usually releases the full schedule with dates and times in mid- April.
Here is a list of the opponents the Saints will face in the 2020 season.
At home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers
On the Road:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles
