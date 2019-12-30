NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, the New Orleans Saints released the list of opponents the team will face next season.

Winners of the NFC South for the third year in a row, the New Orleans Saints will play NFC-East-winners Philadelphia Eagles, and they will host NFC-West-winners San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

The NFL usually releases the full schedule with dates and times in mid- April.

Here is a list of the opponents the Saints will face in the 2020 season.

At home:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

On the Road:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

