Widespread street flooding put water into homes, flooded cars and forced commuters to fight for parking space on the high ground Wednesday morning.

Heavy thunderstorms hit New Orleans Wednesday morning, dropping several inches of rain on the Metro Area. Possible tornadoes and water spouts were also seen in Gentilly and New Orleans East.

NOPD blocked off several intersections as the rain began. Project Streetwise shows street flooding made roads all over the city completely impassable.

The Sewerage & Water Board told us this morning that 118 out of 120 pumps are operational and that all pumping stations were fully staffed, but the massive amount of rain we received this morning was too much for the pumps to keep up with.