BATON ROUGE — A 350-pound Louisiana black bear has been loitering in Winnfield for week, making stops at the courthouse, Earl K. Long Park, the sheriff's yard and the library among other sites.

"Parents aren't letting their kids play outside," said state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield.

"It's the biggest thing to happen to Winnfield since the movie 'Blaze' was filmed here," said McFarland, referring to the film about favorite son and former Gov. Earl K. Long and his girlfriend.

Sheriff Cranford Jordan said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries bear specialist advised him to ignore the bear and he would eventually leave.

"Now he's all over town," Cranford said. "We've never had a bear in the city of Winnfield before and a lot of people are scared to death."

But Cranford said others who aren't scared have become tourists.

"We're trying to get the sight-seers out of the way," Cranford said. "There were 75 or 80 people last night who wanted to see the bear, and I said, 'No you don't. That's a 350-pound wild bear and if you make him mad or scare him he could wipe you out.'"

"People are taking selfies with the damn bear," McFarland said. "It's dangerous."

Cranford said he has had to cordon off a six-block area in downtown Winnfield.

McFarland and Cranford said a bear specialist from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Department is on the way to Winnfield

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

