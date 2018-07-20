BATON ROUGE -- In the third week of training to be a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent, a cadet died after completing a run.

Officials said Thursday morning, 38-year-old Immanuel Washington was in a group that finished a 2.5 mile morning run at the LDWF training facility. The cadets were in their cool down period when Washington collapsed to the ground, officials said.

Training agents immediately called for an ambulance and began CPR on him until medical services arrived. Once at the hospital, Washington was placed on life support but later died.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Washington’s family at this point. This is a very sad time for his family, the agents and the cadets that came to know him during his training,” said Col. Sammy Martin, head of the enforcement division. “From everything I’ve heard about this man his dream was to become a Wildlife and Fisheries agent. We were very happy to hire him and believe he would have made a great agent.”

Officials said an autopsy had been scheduled to determine Washington's official cause of death. He is survived by his wife, three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.

© 2018 WWL