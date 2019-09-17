BATON ROUGE, La. — Wind gusts from Tropical Storm Imelda to the west blew over several small planes and damaged the Baton Rouge Metro Airport on Tuesday, WBRZ reports.

Gusts of up to 70 mph associated with Imelda, which is moving through the Houston area and may bring up to eight inches of rain there, toppled over as many as four planes at the airport.

The door to a hanger was also ripped of, WBRZ reports.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Facebook video captures the storm's winds and whipping rain through a building at the airport.

No injuries were reported, but four single-engine, 2-4 passenger planes sustained damage, WBRZ says.

Tropical Storm Imelda is over southeast Texas near Houston and will bring heavy rain there over the next couple of days. It will spread heavy rain that could cause flash flooding across the Houston to Beaumont areas for the next few days. Rain totals are forecast to be around 4-8"+. Here in southeast Louisiana, we are looking for only stray showers and thunderstorms in the next day or so.

