PLAQUEMINE, La. — An 81-year-old woman was in stable condition Sunday after she had to be medevaced from a cruise ship, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

It happened around 7 p'clock Saturday night on the Mississippi River near Pointe a la Hache in Plaquemines Parish. Officials said the woman was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms aboard the Carnival cruise ship Glory as it was heading out to sea.

An aircrew landed on the ship around 8 p.m. and took the woman to the West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero, where she was expected to recover.

