Woman arrested for leaving 16-day-old baby in hot car, Slidell police report

Officers found a two-week-old baby in a car, covered in a blanket with the air conditioning blowing hot air, police say.

SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested a mother in Slidell Thursday after she allegedly left her two-week-old baby in a hot car.

According to the Slidell Police Department, a Wal-Mart employee called police after seeing the child’s mother, Ashley Kennedy, shopping in the Walmart and visibly impaired.

When officers arrived, they went to Kennedy’s car and found the baby inside, covered in a blanket with the air conditioner was blowing hot air. The baby was rushed to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, “If it was not for the alert Walmart employee and the quick actions of our officers, this incident would have resulted in the death of this young two-week-old.”

Earlier in the day Kennedy was involved in a hit and run accident, according to police.

Police arrested Kennedy and she was charged with the following: