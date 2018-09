The NOPD says that two people have been shot near the intersection of Edinburgh and Hamilton in Hollygrove.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. According to the NOPD, a woman was shot in the head, while a man was shot in the leg and arm. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The incident occurred near Conrad Park.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

