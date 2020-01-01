NEW ORLEANS — In this Eyewitness News special, WWL-TV photographers reflect on some of the most visually compelling stories they covered in 2019.

Photographer Brian Lukas revisits a touching ceremony at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, which recalls memories of another assignment overseas 35 years ago.

Photographer Derek Waldrip revisits a 2019 story he did on a mysterious sculpture garden in Chauvin, La. and photographer Steve Wolfram takes us to the edible schoolyard at Langston Hughes Academy.

Neil Giurintano revisits one of his favorite stories of the year with photographer/jazz historian/phonograph collector John McCusker.

Photographer Adam Copus shows you the “locks of love” left on a fence near the Mississippi Riverfront.

