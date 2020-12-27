x
Former Louisiana state Rep. Vic Stelly dies at age 79

He did not say how or when the former Lake Charles lawmaker died. As a lawmaker, Stelly was known for a tax swap plan that bears his name.
File-In this Nov. 5, 2002 file photo, Rep. Vic Stelly, R-Moss Bluff, speaks in his office in Moss Bluff, La., to a constituent. Victor “Vic” Stelly, a former Louisiana lawmaker who served 16 years in the state House and later as a member of Louisiana’s higher education policy board, has died. He was 79. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Stelly's death in a tweet Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. He did not say how or when Stelly died. (Sonny Marks/American Press via AP)

LAKE CHARLES, La. — LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana lawmaker who served 16 years in the state House and later as a member of Louisiana’s higher education policy board has died.

 Victor “Vic” Stelly was 79. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Stelly’s death in a tweet Saturday.

 He did not say how or when the former Lake Charles lawmaker died. As a lawmaker, Stelly was known for a tax swap plan that bears his name.

Approved by lawmakers and voters in 2002, the “Stelly Plan” eliminated sales taxes on groceries and residential utilities in exchange for increased income taxes on middle- and upper-income earners. 

Many parts of the plan were later dismantled.

