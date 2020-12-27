Former Louisiana state Rep. Vic Stelly dies at age 79

He did not say how or when the former Lake Charles lawmaker died. As a lawmaker, Stelly was known for a tax swap plan that bears his name.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana lawmaker who served 16 years in the state House and later as a member of Louisiana’s higher education policy board has died.

Victor “Vic” Stelly was 79.

Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Stelly’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Approved by lawmakers and voters in 2002, the “Stelly Plan” eliminated sales taxes on groceries and residential utilities in exchange for increased income taxes on middle- and upper-income earners.

Many parts of the plan were later dismantled.