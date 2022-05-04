Funeral arrangements made for Queen of Bourbon Street, Chris Owens

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangements for famed Bourbon Street performer Chris Owens have been finalized.
The Queen of Bourbon Street passed away at her home, Tuesday, April 5 at the age of 89.
A public visitation will be held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery at 4900 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70001 on April 10 at 9 a.m. followed by a private service and burial that will be invite-only.
Owens' obituary on Garden of Memories Funeral Home read she was the beloved wife of the late Sol Owens for 26 years, a beloved aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
The family said flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to the New Orleans Musical Legends Park, 311 Bourbon St. New Orleans, LA 70112 or to a charity of your choice in Chris’s name.