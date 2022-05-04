Funeral arrangements made for Queen of Bourbon Street, Chris Owens

The Queen of Bourbon Street passed away at her home, Tuesday, April 5 at the age of 89.

NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangements for famed Bourbon Street performer Chris Owens have been finalized.

A public visitation will be held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery at 4900 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70001 on April 10 at 9 a.m. followed by a private service and burial that will be invite-only.

Owens' obituary on Garden of Memories Funeral Home read she was the beloved wife of the late Sol Owens for 26 years, a beloved aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews.