NEW ORLEANS — Baton Rouge native and national best-selling author Holly Clegg died Friday after her battle with stomach cancer, The Baton Rouge Advocate reports. She was 64.

Clegg was a cookbook author and food columnist who created the "trim & TERRIFIC" and "Eating Well" series. She taught and cooked on shows like NBC's "Weekend Today" show, "Harry," "Fox & Friends," CNBC, and wrote for publications like The Advocate, the Huffington Post and more, according to The Advocate.

Clegg was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2018, then created the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to educate others and raise awareness to the diseases.

She also partnered with a Baton Rouge oncologist to write “Eating Well Through Cancer” in 2001, when her father was battling cancer, The Advocate reports.

In 2016, Clegg received the ‘Mama’ Marino Lifetime Achievement Award from the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, the organization's highest honor.

Clegg served as a spokesperson for companies like Walmart, Betty Crocker, Tyson, Coca-Cola and hospitals like Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, The Advocate says.

Clegg is survived by husband Mike Clegg, son Todd Clegg, daughter Haley and husband Eric Nusbaum, and daughter Courtney and husband Chad Goldberg. Funeral arrangements are pending. For information on how to contribute to the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund, visit healthycookingblog.com/my-cancer-journey.