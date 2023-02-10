Jon Batiste reflects on the life of his cousin and beloved musician, Russell Batiste, Jr.

“Such a huge loss for our family. Such a huge loss for the culture," Jon said, “He was our kind of blueprint.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — From legendary musicians to family and friends, many are mourning the sudden loss of Russell Batiste, Jr.

The Batiste family said he died of a heart attack on Saturday at age 57.

Russell's cousin and Grammy Award Winning Artist, Jon Batiste, said the last show they played was May 2 at a surprise show at Maple Leaf Bar, the second weekend of Jazz Fest.

“When I was growing up, I would see Russell playing with his band, 'The Orkestra from the Hood,' and it was a full circle moment," Jon Batiste said, “I’m glad that we got that last one in.”

Maple Leaf Bar honored Russell's life with a few small mementos, including a shot of whiskey and drumsticks, sitting near the drum set he would sometimes play.

The family said Russell inspired his younger siblings and cousins to pursue music.

“Such a huge loss for our family. Such a huge loss for the culture," Jon said, “He was our kind of blueprint.”

Russell left a mark not only on New Orleans but also on stages across the world. He toured with The Funky Meters and played with countless other acts.

“Russell is an unsung genius. He is loved and beloved, but the stature of what he was in the world is equal to that of Prince and the greatest musicians that we all revere," Jon said.

Russell was called, "The Young Lion."

“They had the family band, and he was the youngest in the band at the time with my cousin Damon. So, he was the young lion, you just knew he was going to be something," Jon said.

The family said to expect several tributes to Russell throughout the month of October.

On Monday, the family will be at Sweet Lorraine's, Russell's weekly gig, at 7 p.m.

Maple Leaf Bar also said that George Porter, Jr.'s shows Monday night at 7 and 10 p.m. will honor Russell Batiste's life.

Tributes are also expected at Gentilly Fest this weekend. Russell's brother, Jamal, will take the stage on Saturday, October 7, around 4:15 p.m.