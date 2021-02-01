Watch Live: Memorial Service for Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 before being sworn into Congress

Letlow will be laid to rest at North Monroe Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, La.

MONROE, La. — A memorial service for Luke Letlow, a newly elected congressman for Louisiana's 5th District who hadn't even been sworn into office yet, has begun after his sudden death from COVID-19 complications.

Letlow, who was only 41 and had no known underlying health conditions, died Tuesday night at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport — days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office, according to his spokesman Andrew Bautsch. Bautsch asked for privacy for Letlow's family “during this difficult and unexpected time.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said flags will be flown at half staff on the day that Letlow is buried.

Letlow is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data from the state health department.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

