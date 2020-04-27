NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans blues singer Alton "Big Al” Carson died Sunday afternoon, according to a report from our partners at the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. He was 66-years-old.

Carson’s wife told NOLA.com that he died two weeks after having a heart attack.

Big Al has been a staple in the New Orleans music scene for at least 25 years. He had a weekly gig at the Funky Pirate Bar with his band, the Blues Masters, and has played with several of New Orleans best known artists.

For more, visit NOLA.com

RELATED: Father & son fest in place playing 'Walking to New Orleans' from their front porch

RELATED: 'I am so blessed': Friends come out to support New Orleans historian battling brain cancer

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.