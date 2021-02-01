x
Paul Westphal, Hall of Famer and NBA champion, dies at 70

A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2009 file photo, Sacramento Kings coach Paul Westphal looks on during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Westphal, the Hall of Fame basketball player has died. The Phoenix Suns confirmed his death Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Hall of Fame basketball player Paul Westphal has died. 

The University of Southern California confirmed his death from brain cancer Saturday. 

He was diagnosed with cancer last August. 

Westphal won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college. 

A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84.

After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. 

He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks. Paul Westphal was 70 years old.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 1976 file photo, Phoenix Suns' Paul Westphal (44) drives toward the basket as Chicago Bulls' Tom Kropp (44) makes an effort to block his advance during NBA basketball game in Chicago. Westphal, the Hall of Fame basketball player has died. The Phoenix Suns confirmed his death Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

