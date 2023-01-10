Remembering musician Russell Batiste Jr.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Russell Batiste, Jr. was known internationally for his musical talent.

NEW ORLEANS — Russell Batiste Jr. died Saturday at his home in La Place at the age of 57. His family said he died of a heart attack and funeral arrangements are still pending.

According to David Russell Batiste, Sr., his son was given his first set of drumsticks at six months old.

“At 12 months he was actually standing up trying to play the foot pedal and the bass drum," Batiste Sr. said.

Batiste Jr. was the oldest of his siblings, Damon, Jamal and Ryan, who all followed in his footsteps and became musicians themselves.

“I love him and appreciate him, and I’m always going to give him his props and respect for doing what I’m doing now with the music," Jamal Batiste said.

“His approach to like life in general, you know what I’m saying, impacted my life tremendously," Ryan Batiste said.

By the time Batiste was in grade school, he was gracing stages with his father and brother, Damon.

“While we were still 7 and 8 years old, he had us playing with the top Blues artists in the world," Damon Batiste said.

That exposure, combined with Batiste's participation in elementary and junior high school bands, led to Batiste becoming a Purple Knight and making St. Aug's Marching 100.

“At that time, at St. Aug, being in the band was almost like you know being a member of the New York Yankees," Damon Batiste said.

After graduating in 1983 from St. Augustine High School, Batiste joined Southern University's band.

At age 19, he was touring with The Meters, later The Funky Meters, for decades. However, nothing compared to playing in his hometown, Damon said.

“After doing that for so long, he just didn’t want to travel anymore. He got comfortable being at the Maple Leaf, the Le Bons Temps, any bar, a dive. You know his favorite place to go was DMac’s on Monday nights on Norman Francis Blvd. That’s what he lived for, to go out there an congregate and talk to his friends," Damon Batiste said.

Batiste was especially well known for Funk music.

“I want the world to think of my son as this great musician, this funk pioneer," David Batiste Sr. said.

Batiste played with countless legends who all sung praises.

“Mick Jagger called him at one time the best drummer in the world, bar none," Damon Batiste said.

While he was known for his talent on drums, his family will tell you he could do it all.

“Strings, horns, drums, you name it," David Batiste said.

Russell Batiste was also a writer, producer, composer, and band teacher. His family said he was passionate about passing on his talent to the younger generation.

“Outside of music and touring, he really just loved the family," Damon Batiste said.

His father and brothers described him as having an infectious smile and meticulous attitude towards his craft.

“Hilarious and funny to be around," David Batiste said.

As his family mourns this sudden loss, they're also looking ahead to the next Batiste generation that will carry the musical torch, including Batiste's nephew, whose middle name is Russell.