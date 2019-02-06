NEW ORLEANS — Leah Chase was known for many things. She served two U.S. presidents. She was a Civil Rights era landmark. But for people around the globe, she was known for having a warm smile and a hug ready at all times.

Chase, 96, died Saturday night according to a statement released by her family. People from around the world took to social media to share stories of their interactions with her and what she meant to them personally and the community she worked in.

Chase's cooking is a staple in many households throughout New Orleans as a prime example of Cajun cooking.

But for many she was simply remembered as a larger than life figure, and her absence is a hole in the city.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials called Chase an icon, and celebrated her life and accomplishments.

New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks released a statement about the passing of the legendary cook.

Orleans is truly a mythical place. In most places, giants exist only in myths. In New Orleans, giants walk amongst us everyday.

Leah Chase was a giant. Her culinary talents were phenomenal but that is not what made her special, it was her love for people. My motto is, "God gave us all unique talents, whatever your talent is, use it to help somebody." Mrs. Chase lived that every day.

New Orleans was forever bettered by her and extremely blessed to have been able to call her ours.

Chefs around the world mourned the loss of one of their own, who had served presidents and civil rights leaders and countless others over the course of her long career in restaurateuring.