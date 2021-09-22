Vincent Bruno, who led police union's Mardi Gras strike, dies at 75

He was born in New Orleans and was a graduate of Warren Easton. Bruno joined NOPD in 1966.

NEW ORLEANS — Vincent Bruno, the president of the New Orleans police union that went on strike in 1979, leading to the cancellation of Mardi Gras parades, has died.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune, Bruno died of pneumonia on Aug. 29. He was 75.

Bruno was born in New Orleans and was a graduate of Warren Easton. He joined NOPD in 1966. According to The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune, Bruno and other colleagues formed what is known as the Police Association of New Orleans (PANO) in 1969 where he was elected president in the '70s.

The article said relations between PANO and City Hall became tense over disagreements on officer pay and dispute resolution. In an interview this year, former deputy city attorney Galen Brown said the the predominantly White force disliked working for Dutch Morial, New Orleans’ first Black mayor.

At the time, Bruno said "the mayor had an anti-police attitude and that union members resented Morial’s choice of an outsider, James Parsons of Alabama, to be superintendent" according to The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune.