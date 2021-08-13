Washington Parish Sheriffs Office Lieutenant dies from COVID-19

" LT, we love you and we will see you again brother."

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriffs Office announced Friday the loss of their Lieutenant, Warren Vallaire.

The Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that the Lieutenant died Thursday from COVID-19.

The 15-year veteran, they affectionately called “PawPaw”, previously served as a Deputy Sheriff in St Bernard Parish and worked as law enforcement in Grayson, Texas after Hurricane Katrina before settling in Franklinton in 2006.

The post stated Lieutenant Vallaire once served as WPSO Field Training Officer where he groomed and taught young deputies earning their respect and admiration through his teachings.

"When we use the words “brother” and “sister” it’s not done lightly because we are family," said The Washington Parish Sheriffs Office.

" LT, we love you and we will see you again brother."

The Sheriff's office ended the post with a quoted scripture: