Clancy: Compromise is the way government is supposed work

NEW ORLEANS — You can’t take the politics out of politics, so it’s no surprise that the recent legislative session had its moments of partisanship. But on the big issues, Republican leaders in the state House and Senate sat down with Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and negotiated compromises that kept Louisiana moving forward.
That’s the way government is supposed to work. It’s fitting to remind ourselves of that after celebrating America’s independence over the weekend.
Our federal constitution itself came into being because the Founding Fathers recognized the need to compromise as they searched for “a more perfect union.”
In these days of rancor and division, it’s important to remember that compromise is not a four-letter word.